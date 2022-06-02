 
Watch video: Woman attempting suicide on tracks gets trapped under train

The lady was saved due to the RPF's vigilance.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, June 02, 2022, 11:36 AM IST
Screengrab

A woman attempting suicide on railway tracks had a miraculous escape after a train crossed over her and halted.

"The lady attempted suicide on the tracks. But, alert driver stopped the train and brought the train to a standstill, saving the lady. Later she was handed over to RPF AWB. Later, her husband was contacted and she was handed over to him" said Mr Rakesh, CPRO South Central railway.

