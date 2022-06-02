Watch video: Woman attempting suicide on tracks gets trapped under train

Screengrab

A woman attempting suicide on railway tracks had a miraculous escape after a train crossed over her and halted.

The lady was saved due to the RPF's vigilance.

"The lady attempted suicide on the tracks. But, alert driver stopped the train and brought the train to a standstill, saving the lady. Later she was handed over to RPF AWB. Later, her husband was contacted and she was handed over to him" said Mr Rakesh, CPRO South Central railway.