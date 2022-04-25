Watch video: Timely act of railway official saves life of passenger after she falls off moving local train at Jogeshwari station

It was a lucky escape for a woman passenger who was saved from being pulled into the gap between a train and platform. The woman fell down while deboarding the running local at Jogeshwari station. The incident took place on April 16, 2022.

As she jumped out of the moving train to get down at the station, the woman was saved by a home guard from being pulled into the gap between the train and platform.

Altaf Shaikh, who was in the same ladies coach jumped from the moving train to save the woman.

In the CCTV footage, it can be seen that the woman jumped out of the coach and fell down while deboarding the moving train. The officer quickly dragged the woman away from the moving train and helped her gain balance. The commuters on the platform rushed to help the woman.

Home Guard Altaf Shaikh working @grpmumbai saved the life of a lady passenger who fell down during boarding a suburban train at Jogeshwari station on 16/4/22. He is being rewarded for his presence of mind, alertness & dedication to duty

A similar incident was reported at Kalyan station when a woman constables saved a man from being crushed under a moving train.

RPF constables Radhika Sen and Vaishali Patel immediately rescued a man when he fell while giving a bag to his uncle in a moving train. Thus, due to the alertness of RPF, the lives of two persons were saved in two consecutive days.

After seeing the man fall, an alert on-duty constable pulled the man out before he slipped between the train and the platform. The passenger was dangerously close to the gap between the train and platform when the constable pulled him away.

Published on: Monday, April 25, 2022, 04:33 PM IST