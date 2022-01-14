Watch video: Senior Congress leader Naseem Khan meets Maharashtra ATS chief amid Malegaon blast witness turning hostile

Amid the witnesses turning hostile in the Malegaon blast case, senior Congress leader and former minister Naseem Khan met Maharashtra Anti Terrorism Squad (ATS) chief Vineet Agarwal and submitted a memorandum. Khan said that so far 223 witnesses deposed in which 16 turned hostile, claiming that, ATS tortured them to give evidence against accused.

Khan said that it seems witnesses are under influence by accused and deliberately taking names of BJP RSS amid UP elections and defame Maharashtra government. He also said, NIA is not prosecuting all the accused with honesty and sincerity. "Till today 16 important witnesses turned hostile out of 223. 100 more crucial witnesses are left to be examined. These witnesses are crucial and they need to be protected. NIA has not challenged any order passed in favor of the accused in the Higher Court which shows their intentions clearly," added Khan.

Strict Supervision by ATS is a must for fair trial and effective prosecution since ATS had recorded the statements of maximum witnesses and conducted most part of the investigation, Khan concluded.

Published on: Friday, January 14, 2022, 06:03 AM IST