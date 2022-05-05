Watch video: Reunited after 12 days, Navneet Rana breaks down in tears after MLA husband Ravi Rana visits her at Lilavati Hospital

Amravati MP Navneet Rana broke down in tears after her MLA husband Ravi Rana met her at Lilavati Hospital in Mumbai on Thursday where she is currently admitted. Today, Navneet Rana was released from the Byculla jail while her MLA husband Ravi Rana was released from Taloja jail.

Ravi Rana consoled grieving Navneet as she busted into tears after seeing him at the hospital. The couple was seen having an emotional reunion after 12 days in jail.

While exiting the jail by a car, Rana was seen holding Hanuman Chalisa in his hand.

Navneet Rana, the Lok Sabha member from Amravati in Maharashtra, came out of the Byculla women's jail in south Mumbai around 2 pm.

Navneet Rana's lawyer told mediapersons that the MP was unwell, her blood pressure had increased, she had bodyache and spondylitis following which she was taken to Lilavati Hospital

On Wednesday, the Amravati MP spent a major portion of the day in the JJ hospital for checkups related to spondylitis - spinal arthritis that had been brought to the notice of the authorities in the medical examinations conducted after her arrest. Also, a scan was recommended but there was no scan initiated.

The bail box of the Taloja jail opened at 3.30 pm following which Ravi Rana's release formalities were completed and heavy security was deployed outside the jail.

The Rana couple was arrested on April 23 by the Khar police here under sections 124 (A) (sedition) and 153 (A) (promoting enmity between different groups) of the Indian Penal Code.

The couple had announced that they would recite the Hanuman Chalisa outside Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray's private residence `Matoshree' here, which angered workers of the Shiv Sena, Thackeray's party, leading to tension.

The couple later dropped the plan, citing Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to the city the next day.

But the police, nonetheless, booked them for sedition and 'promoting enmity between different groups', among other offences.

The special court for hearing cases against MPs and MLAs laid down several conditions while granting them bail on Wednesday.

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Thursday, May 05, 2022, 07:37 PM IST