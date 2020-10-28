Watch Video: Relatives ransack Vashi civic hospital after patient dies, four held

Vashi police arrested four persons for allegedly ransacking Vashi civic hospital, assaulting security guards and abusing nursing staff on Wednesday early morning. They damaged medical equipment after one of their relatives died on Tuesday evening.

Police said that the incident happened between 3 am and 4 am on Wednesday morning.

The patient, Venkataish Suryavanshi, 48, was admitted in Vashi civic hospital in critical condition on Tuesday afternoon. He was having breathing problems along with some other ailments. According to hospital administration, the COVID-19 test was already conducted and the report was awaited.

Police said that the patient was earlier admitted to a private hospital. After the condition of the patient deteriorated, he was referred to Vashi civic hospital. However, he died during the treatment.

Sanjeev Dhumal, senior police inspector of Vashi police station said that four persons have been arrested in connection with the incident. “They are relatives of the patient who died during the treatment. They will be presented before the court for further custody,” said Dhumal. He added that they are in their twenties.

Meanwhile, police are also investigating whether they had any weapons as claimed by security guards. Security guards deputed at the hospital alleged that the relatives had brought chopper and assaulted them (guards) when they tried to prevent them from damaging medical equipment. A video also went viral, showed them damaging medical equipment.

After the incident, nursing staff as well as other medical staff demanded permanent security at the hospital.

Abhijit Bangar, the municipal commissioner of Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) said that the civic body will increase private security at the hospital. “Even the police have agreed to provide round the clock security at the hospital,” said Bangar.

