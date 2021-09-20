Watch video: Rain lashes Mumbai; heavy traffic on Eastern Express Highway

Mumbai, Thane and parts of Raigad, received isolated heavy rain in the last 24 hours. Due to the rain, a heavy traffic jam was reported from Eastern Express Highway.

As per the information shared by KS Hosalikar from IMD, Pune, most of the rainfall came in the early morning hours from 4 am as indicated in radar with some moderate to intense clouds observed over the city and around during the period.

Watch the visuals from the Eastern Express Highway here:

BEST Buses diversion update:

Due to water logging at Vandana Talkies Thane ,buses of route 494 and 499 diverted via Flyover from 6.15 hrs - Restored now.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Monday in its 24-hour forecast had predicted light to moderate spells of rain at isolated places in city and suburbs.

The IMD on Monday said that the island city, eastern suburbs, and western suburbs recorded 78.59 mm, 111.58 mm and 88.15 mm rain, respectively, in the last 24 hours.

Meanwhile, a high tide of 4.40 metres is expected at 11.44 am and 4.25 metres at 11.59 pm in Mumbai. Also, a low tide of 0.92 metres is likely to occur at 5.50 pm today.

When there is a high tide during the rainy season, it becomes difficult for the flooded water to recede. Low tide helps floodwaters in the city to find an outlet to enter the seas.

Meanwhile, heavy rains are likely in Maharashtra's Vidarbha and the Mumbai region from Monday onward, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Saturday.

"A cyclonic circulation is developing over the Bay of Bengal. As it intensifies further, Maharashtra will get more rains starting September 20," said Dr Shubhangi Bhute, senior scientist at the Regional meteorological centre here.

"The Vidarbha region would receive the showers first. Though it would cover mostly the northern stretch of the state from east to west, there could be very heavy showers at couple of places," she said.

Subsequently, there will be showers over North Maharashtra followed by the coastal districts of Palghar, Thane and Mumbai, she added.

(With inputs from agencies)

Published on: Monday, September 20, 2021, 12:57 PM IST