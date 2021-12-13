e-Paper Get App

Watch video: Mumbai police head constable wins heart as he lends hand to handicapped man

The clip was also shared by several others on social media. It even caught the attention of Maharashtra ministers like Satej Patil and Jayant Patil.
FPJ Web Desk
A viral clip showing a Mumbai police head constable Rajendra Sonawane lending his hand to a handicapped man rolling on the CSMT Road won the hearts of many.

The viral clip was shared by the official handle of Mumbai Police with a caption, "Our #MrMumbaiPolice, winning hearts across the 'universe'! HC Rajendra Sonawane spotted at CSMT road doing what we do best - lending a helping hand to those in need! #MumbaiPoliceForAll (sic)".

Watch the video here:

