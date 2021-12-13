Watch video: Mumbai police head constable wins heart as he lends hand to handicapped man

A viral clip showing a Mumbai police head constable Rajendra Sonawane lending his hand to a handicapped man rolling on the CSMT Road won the hearts of many.

The viral clip was shared by the official handle of Mumbai Police with a caption, "Our #MrMumbaiPolice, winning hearts across the 'universe'! HC Rajendra Sonawane spotted at CSMT road doing what we do best - lending a helping hand to those in need! #MumbaiPoliceForAll (sic)".

The clip was also shared by several others on social media. It even caught the attention of Maharashtra ministers like Satej Patil and Jayant Patil.

Watch the video here:

Our #MrMumbaiPolice, winning hearts across the 'universe'!



HC Rajendra Sonawane spotted at CSMT road doing what we do best - lending a helping hand to those in need!#MumbaiPoliceForAll pic.twitter.com/PTbCJCQXa1 — Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) December 13, 2021

Advertisement

Published on: Monday, December 13, 2021, 08:33 PM IST