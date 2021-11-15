Watch Video: Massive fire breaks out at Samsung service centre in Mumbai's Kanjurmarg

A huge fire broke out at the Samsung service centre in Mumbai suburb Kanjurmarg on Monday evening. No injuries have been reported so far.

Eight fire engines and four water tankers have been rushed to the spot to douse the blaze.

The fire was classified as level 2 at 9.42 pm, it was later upgraded to level three (Major fire) by 11 pm.

Visuals showed a cloud of smoke rising against the Mumbai skyline from amid the raging flames.

The cause behind the fire is yet to be known.

Massive fire break out in industrial area of Kanjurmarg,Mumbai. 7 fire engines and 4 water tankers moved to the spot. No injuries reported so far. #Mumbai #BREAKING #BreakingNews #NEWS #News18India pic.twitter.com/QbBpYYSnmQ — Shreya Dubey 🌸 (@shreyad21) November 15, 2021

