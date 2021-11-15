e-Paper Get App

Updated on: Monday, November 15, 2021, 11:10 PM IST

Watch Video: Massive fire breaks out at Samsung service centre in Mumbai's Kanjurmarg

FPJ Web Desk
A huge fire broke out at the Samsung service centre in Mumbai suburb Kanjurmarg on Monday evening. No injuries have been reported so far.

Eight fire engines and four water tankers have been rushed to the spot to douse the blaze.

The fire was classified as level 2 at 9.42 pm, it was later upgraded to level three (Major fire) by 11 pm.

Visuals showed a cloud of smoke rising against the Mumbai skyline from amid the raging flames.

The cause behind the fire is yet to be known.

Published on: Monday, November 15, 2021, 11:10 PM IST
