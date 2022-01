Thane: A fire broke out in the wee hours on Friday at a plastic godown in Khan compound in Shilphata area of Thane.

Six fire tenders were rushed to the spot. The fire started around 2.30 am.

No injuries or casualty have been reported so far, the Thane Municipal Corporation said.

Published on: Friday, January 14, 2022, 07:51 AM IST