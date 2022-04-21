Watch Video: Fire breaks out in 7-storey building in Mumbai's Khar

Mumbai: A fire broke out on the fourth floor of a seven-storey building in suburban Khar in Mumbai on Thursday morning, a civic official said.

There was no report of anyone getting injured, he said.

The fire started in a flat on the fourth floor of Nothan Villa Building on Guru Ganeshwar Marg in Khar (West) around 11 am.

At least eight fire engines, water tankers, ambulances and other fire-fighting equipment reached the spot and fire fighting is on, the officer said.

The cause of the fire is not yet known, he added.

