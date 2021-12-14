Watch video: Fire breaks out at Atharva college in Mumbai's Malad

A fire broke out at Atharva College in Malad in Mumbai on Tuesday afternoon.
A fire fighting official here said that five firemen have been rushed to the spot.
More details are awaited.
#Watch: Fire broke out at #AtharvaCollege in #Malad in #Mumbai on Tuesday afternoon. A fire fighting official here said that five firemen have been rushed to the spot.— Free Press Journal (@fpjindia) December 14, 2021
🎥BL Soni #News #FireBrigade #MumbaiFire #India #MumbaiFireBrigade #Firemen pic.twitter.com/shLxMz9SS8
(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)
AdvertisementPublished on: Tuesday, December 14, 2021, 06:11 PM IST