Watch video: Alert photographer saves woman’s life at Mumbai's Gateway of India

Mumbai: An alert photographer at the Gateway of India saved the life of a 30-year-old woman who was sitting on the wall along the promenade on Monday morning and fell into the sea after she felt dizzy.

Colaba police officials said that Pallavi Munde was sitting on the sea wall opposite Hotel Taj Mahal Palace & Towers Hotel at around 8.30 am on Monday, when she felt dizzy. Munde experienced the dizziness as she is a blood pressure patient, said Colaba police officials.