Watch video: Alert photographer saves woman’s life at Mumbai's Gateway of India

Mumbai: An alert photographer at the Gateway of India saved the life of a 30-year-old woman who was sitting on the wall along the promenade on Monday morning and fell into the sea after she felt dizzy.
Colaba police officials said that Pallavi Munde was sitting on the sea wall opposite Hotel Taj Mahal Palace & Towers Hotel at around 8.30 am on Monday, when she felt dizzy. Munde experienced the dizziness as she is a blood pressure patient, said Colaba police officials.
A photographer identified as Gulabchand Gond saw her falling and rushed to her rescue. He immediately jumped into the sea and prevented the woman from drowning, said Colaba police officials. Later onlookers along with local police threw a lifebuoy towards her and she was rescued safely. She was taken to a nearby hospital for a medical check, said Colaba police officials.
The woman a resident of Khar had come to buy fish at Sassoon dock, said Colaba police officials.
