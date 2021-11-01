Watch video: 1 dead after house, collapses in Thane due to fire; rescue operation completed

One person died after a house collapsed due to a fire in Thane.

The house is located near Vetal pada in Thane. Meanwhile, the disaster management officials, police officials and fire Brigade completed the rescue operation.

The deceased has been identified as Sapana Vinod Patil and her body has been handed over to Daighar police officials.

Published on: Monday, November 01, 2021, 01:27 PM IST