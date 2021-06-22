Watch: Ulhasnagar traffic Police seize more than 114 Bullets; crush their modified silencers using Road roller

With numerous complaints from the citizens of Thane with respect to the excessive noise pollution due to Royal Enfield Bullet bikes, the traffic authorities in the city have started to levy fines on the owners of these bikes.

These bikers many times customise their bike silencers to emit louder noise. Traffic Police officials in several parts of the country stop such vehicles and check for modifications to the silencers. If found with any alterations leading to higher noise, bikers are charged under the Motor Vehicle Act.

In one such incident, Ulhasnagar traffic Police have gone a step further and crushed these altered silencers using a road-roller, making sure the message is conveyed, loud and clear.

You can watch the video here: