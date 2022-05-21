Watch: Two women constables save man after he loses balance while boarding moving train at LTT station

Two women constables rushed to a passenger's rescue after he lost balance while boarding a moving train at Lokmanya Tilak Terminus station.

The man, identified as Sunil Bajpai slipped through the door and landed in the gap between the platform and the train, however, he was pulled out to the platform in the nick of time.

Bajpai suffered injuries on his right hand and has been admitted to Rajawadi Hospital.

Published on: Saturday, May 21, 2022, 12:14 PM IST