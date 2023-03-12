WATCH: Truck carrying spices catches fire on Nagpur's Bhandara road; 38 lakhs worth of goods burnt

Nagpur: A truck carrying spices caught fire on the Bhandara road on Saturday evening.
As per reports from Pipa News, the truck was heading to the Suruchi Company on Bhandara Road in Nagpur.
According to the report, around 38 lakh rupees worth of goods got burnt in the fire.
Fire caused due to short circuit
The fire was reportedly caused due to a short circuit in the vehicles' wiring.
Earlier in February, a moving truck caught fire on the Bypass Road area in Indore on Wednesday night. The people alleged that the fire brigade reached 1 hour after they were informed about the fire.
In January, a truck carrying medicines caught fire on the Agra-Lucknow Expressway near Etawah in Uttar Pradesh. The driver was rescued safely in the incident.
