e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiWATCH: Truck carrying spices catches fire on Nagpur's Bhandara road; 38 lakhs worth of goods burnt

WATCH: Truck carrying spices catches fire on Nagpur's Bhandara road; 38 lakhs worth of goods burnt

The fire was reportedly caused due to a short circuit in the vehicles' wiring.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Sunday, March 12, 2023, 12:42 PM IST
article-image
WATCH: Truck carrying spices catches fire in Nagpur; 38 lakhs worth of goods burnt | Screengrab

Nagpur: A truck carrying spices caught fire on the Bhandara road on Saturday evening.

As per reports from Pipa News, the truck was heading to the Suruchi Company on Bhandara Road in Nagpur.

According to the report, around 38 lakh rupees worth of goods got burnt in the fire.

Fire caused due to short circuit

The fire was reportedly caused due to a short circuit in the vehicles' wiring.

Earlier in February, a moving truck caught fire on the Bypass Road area in Indore on Wednesday night. The people alleged that the fire brigade reached 1 hour after they were informed about the fire.

In January, a truck carrying medicines caught fire on the Agra-Lucknow Expressway near Etawah in Uttar Pradesh. The driver was rescued safely in the incident.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

WATCH: Truck carrying spices catches fire on Nagpur's Bhandara road; 38 lakhs worth of goods burnt

WATCH: Truck carrying spices catches fire on Nagpur's Bhandara road; 38 lakhs worth of goods burnt

Mumbai: Two cage traps set up in Marol after leopard sighting

Mumbai: Two cage traps set up in Marol after leopard sighting

Silicon Valley Bank crisis impacts 116-year-old co-operative bank in Mumbai

Silicon Valley Bank crisis impacts 116-year-old co-operative bank in Mumbai

3 foreign nationals held at Mumbai airport with gold worth ₹1.40 crore

3 foreign nationals held at Mumbai airport with gold worth ₹1.40 crore

Mumbai Weather: IMD declares heatwave as mercury levels soar; AQI remains 'poor'

Mumbai Weather: IMD declares heatwave as mercury levels soar; AQI remains 'poor'