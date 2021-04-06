Watch: Traders out on street in Nagpur to protest against mini lockdown

A strict lockdown was imposed in Nagpur much before the state took the decision to impose restrictions.

Meanwhile, after issuing a detailed order to curb the spread of COVID-19 in Maharashtra on Sunday, the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government has now released a few additions and clarifications to the same. This comes after confusion prevailed among students, industrial workers, etc.

The fresh order prohibits the gathering of five or more people at any public places in the city from 7 am to 8 pm on Monday to Friday. While a "strict lockdown" will be followed during weekends, no one has been allowed to move in public places without a valid reason from Friday 8 pm till 7 am on Monday.

The order had drawn severe criticism from several traders' bodies in cities like Pune, Mumbai and Navi Mumbai.

Nagpur district in Maharashtra on Monday reported 3,519 fresh coronavirus positive cases and 57 fatalities, taking the tally to 2,45,125 and the toll to 5,384, an official release said.

With 3,703 people being discharged in the day, the count of recoveries in Nagpur district rose to 1,98,611, it said, adding the district is now left with 41,130 active cases.

With 11,858 new tests, the number of the samples tested so far in Nagpur district has gone up to 17,04,831, it said.

