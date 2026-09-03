WATCH: Toddler Enjoys Watching Helicopter Take Off From Mumbai’s Westin Hotel |

Mumbai: A toddler’s adorable reaction to a helicopter landing and taking off from the rooftop of The Westin Mumbai Garden City in Goregaon East has become one of the highlights of a series of viral videos circulating on Instagram. The little child can be seen watching the chopper with curiosity as it arrives on the hotel’s rooftop helipad before taking off again shortly after.

The videos, captured from multiple vantage points around the hotel, have attracted lakhs of views and sparked widespread curiosity about the rooftop helipad and the private helicopters that use it.

In one of the widely shared clips, the toddler appears fascinated as the helicopter approaches and lands on the rooftop. The child continues watching as the aircraft later takes off, offering an adorable moment amid the otherwise dramatic Mumbai skyline.

Another video was recorded by a woman working at the nearby Morgan Stanley building. She claimed that she counted seven helicopters landing and taking off from the hotel, adding to the buzz surrounding the facility.

A separate clip begins with a close-up of a sleek private helicopter idling on the rooftop. The aircraft is then seen lifting off smoothly and ascending into the sky. As the camera pulls back, Mumbai’s dense high-rise landscape comes into view, along with bumper-to-bumper traffic on the Western Express Highway (WEH).

Netizens React To Viral Videos

The viral footage has left several local residents amazed, with many taking to the comments to say they were unaware that the luxury hotel had an active rooftop helipad despite having lived in the area for years.

The Westin Mumbai Garden City, located in Goregaon East, has a rooftop helipad atop Commerce Tower-1 at the International Business Park within Oberoi Garden City. The facility is used for private helicopter movements, including corporate, VIP and charter travel.

The rooftop helipad is not generally used for regular tourist joyrides. Private charter flights can be arranged for point-to-point travel, with operators securing the required permissions and clearances from Air Traffic Control (ATC). For tourists looking for helicopter sightseeing experiences in Mumbai, flights generally operate from Juhu Aerodrome rather than the Westin rooftop.

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