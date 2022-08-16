Watch: 'Teens take drugs with parents', says ex-NCB officer Sameer Wankhede during I-Day event

Instagram/Viral Bhayani

Sameer Wankhede, former Mumbai zonal director of the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), was seen speaking about drug abuse on Monday. The talk by Wankhede was an event organised on the occasion of Independence Day.

Sameer had shared the stage with popular bhajan singer Anoop Jalota and others. While addressing the media, Wankhede revealed excerpts from a few interrogations with teenagers subject to drugs. From remembering instances of 'Udta Punjab' to sharing conversations from his career, he talked on topics like increasing use of harmful drugs, rehabilitation and more.

While his talk, the official who initially investigated Aryan Khan's drug case, Sameer took to suggest that its common for teens to consume drugs with and around their parents.

