Watch: Shiv Sena MLA Santosh Bangar assaults catering manager for feeding workers with 'substandard food' |

Mumbai: Santosh Bangar, a rebel Shiv Sena MLA who had joined the camp of CM Eknath Shinde just hours before the Maharashtra assembly floor test last month, is accused of abusing and assaulting a private catering manager on Monday. He claimed that labourers in Hingoli in Maharashtra, the constituency he represents, were receiving subpar midday meals.

On camera, Bangar criticises the food's quality before slapping the catering service manager. The video has gone viral on social media.

The manager then stated that the meal in question was leftover and was supposed to be thrown out, but the MLA "would not listen" to him and smacked him.

“Contact the district collector immediately and suspend those who are responsible for this,” Bangar is allegedly heard saying in the video.