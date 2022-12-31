Watch: Scary visuals show massive overcrowding at Maharashtra's Kalsubai peak on weekend

Screengrabs from the video posted on Twitter |

Enthusiasts from cities go to various mountains across the state for trekking on weekends. When the weekend and New year coincide, its hard to imagine them not being on a trek. However, similar enthusiasm led to massive overcrowding at Kalsubai peak, the highest point in Maharashtra, this weekend, visuals showed.

A video posted on Twitter showed huge crowds at the peak, situated at an elevation of 1,646 metres (5,400 ft), making people on social media wonder how did so many people gather at that height after toiling through steep terrain.

The video, perhaps first uploaded as an Instagram story, has been captioned as: "Spoiler alert. Don't go on weekends to Kalsubai."

Netizens slam overcrowding at the peak

People reacting to this video on Twitter flooded comments section by blaming trekking groups and population of the country for these scary scenes.

One user wrote: "It's all the fault of the people who take the trekking groups... these rainy frogs come here in the name of making money." While another user termed it as an another example of "population explosion".

"With such a crowd, the mountain would collapse," read a comment below the video.

About Kalsubai peak

Kalsubai is the highest peak in the Sahyadri mountain range of Maharashtra, India. It is located in the Akole taluka of Ahmednagar district, and is a popular destination for trekking and hiking. The peak stands at an elevation of 5400 feet above sea level, and offers breathtaking views of the surrounding countryside. The trek to the summit is considered moderate to difficult, and requires a certain level of physical fitness. The trail to the top passes through dense forests and across rocky terrain, and can take anywhere from 3 to 5 hours to complete, depending on your pace. Along the way, you will encounter a number of small villages and temples, as well as a few small waterfalls. The summit of Kalsubai peak is marked by a small temple dedicated to the local goddess, Kalsubai.