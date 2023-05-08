WATCH: Robber breaks into Thane bank's ATM; caught by cops within minutes

In the wee hours of Sunday (May 7), a case of an ATM robbery was reported from Thane's Wagle Estate area. An unknown man was caught on camera while mishandling the machine at Axis Bank's ATM at the GST Bhawan road no. 22 around 1 am.

CCTV camera in the premises recorded the man committing the act and alerted the cops about the case. Within minutes of receiving the information, the local police rushed to the spot and caught the man red-handed. The police team during their night patrolling nabbed the person reportedly within four-five minutes from learning of the crime.

FPJ learnt that officials from Shrinagar Police Station (Thane) arrived at the spot and took charged on the matter -- PSI Kishore Bodke, Police Constables Naik Ratnadeep Shelar, Ranjit Mane, Amish Ingle, Nilesh Shedge, Vinod Salunkhe, and Shankar Jadhav.

Case registered

A case was registered against the man at the police station under sections 457 (Lurking house-trespass or house-breaking by night in order to commit offence punishable with imprisonment), 380 (Theft in dwelling house, etc.), and 511(Punishment for attempting to commit offences punishable with imprisonment for life or other imprisonment) of the Indian Penal Code, following the accused's arrest.