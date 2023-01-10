Mumbai: Porsche Cayenne worth over ₹1 crore catches fire on Veera Desai in Andheri West; WATCH Video

Admin

A Porsche Cayenne caught fire in Andheri West on Tuesday, a video of which is going viral on social media. The red-coloured SUV was seen up in flames near GrandHumvi plot in Veera Desai.

It is not clear whether there were any casualties or injuries.

The SUV costs over ₹1 crore and is available in both petrol and hybrid options.

It is not clear from the video as to which model this particular vehicle belonged to.

Porsche Cayenne Specifications

The Porsche Cayenne boasts of a powerful 2995 cc engine which produces 335 bhp and has a top speed of over 250 kmph. It can touch 0-100 kmph in less than 5 seconds.

The latest edition of the SUV was launched in India last year after it received a new platform, evolutionary design, updated interior, revised powertrain and a whole new equipment list.

Porsche’s first SUV also debuted the rear-wheel steering for the first time in the country.