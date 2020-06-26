Watch: Need for money amid lockdown makes Marathi actor Roshan Shinge sell vegetables in Pune

The lockdown enforced due to the novel coronavirus pandemic has certainly helped to control the spread of the virus, however, the lockdown has forced many companies to shut down or sack their employees. Thousands of them have lost their jobs and are struggling to earn a living amid the COVID-19 cases rising higher each day.

Meanwhile, the need for money amidst this crisis has forced a Marathi actor from Vikhroli, Roshan Shinge to sell vegetables. However, the actor is making the best use of his talent while selling vegetables. “I didn’t want the lockdown to affect me or my talent. The need for money forced me to do whatever best I could. So I decided to fuse my acting skills and sell vegetables around the city. I also saw huge crowds gathering in markets to buy essentials which was a threat for everyone and an easy chance for the virus to spread. Taking this into consideration, I decided to go door-to-door and sell vegetables so that people don’t step outside,” Shinge told Pune Mirror.

The actor posted a video of him selling vegetables in a unique way on Instagram. "Kothimbir 14rupay," he captioned.

Watch Video: