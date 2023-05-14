Watch: MVA meeting underway at Sharad Pawar's residence in Mumbai; Uddhav Thackeray, Nana Patole, Ajit Pawar in attendance

Top leaders of the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) coalition in Maharashtra are currently attending a meeting at the residence of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar. The meeting, which includes the presence of Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut, Maharashtra Congress President Nana Patole, Leader of Opposition Ajit Pawar, Congress leader Balasaheb Thorat, and other prominent leaders, is currently underway at Pawar's residence 'Silver Oak' in Mumbai.

Former CM Ashok Chavan, NCP state chief Jayant Patil, Mumbai Congress President Bhai Jagtap, NCP leaders Jitendra Awhad and Sunil Tatkare were also present for the meeting.

Visuals from inside the MVA meeting:

Watch MVA leaders arrive for the meeting:

The agenda of the meeting is yet to be disclosed, but it is expected to discuss further course of action for the alliance after the Supreme Court verdict in Shiv Sena case.

MVA will look to bury differences and start afresh

The MVA leaders had addressed several 'Vajramuth' (clinched fist) rallies across the state. However, the rallies came to a halt after differences within the alliance started coming out in public due to the comments made by leaders. Speculations around a possible split in the NCP led by Ajit Pawar had also slowed the momentum of the tripartite alliance.

Problems had also arisen after Uddhav Thackeray welcomed several Congress leaders to his party's fold, upsetting the state INC chief Nana Patole.

The alliance partners will look to bury those issues in the past and start afresh after the Congress, one of the member of the MVA, scripted a massive victory in assembly polls in neighbouring Karnataka.

Earlier on Sunday morning, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut informed reporters about the MVA meeting.

"Meeting of Mahavikas Agadi has been called today at 4.30pm at the residence of the NCP chief Sharad Pawar. Uddhav Thackeray, Nana Patole, Ajit Pawar, Balsaheb Thorat and other leaders will be attend the meeting," Raut had said.

SC verdict on Shiv Sena Vs Shiv Sena row

The Supreme Court's Constitution Bench consisting of Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud on May 12 pronounced its verdict regarding a set of petitions related to the Uddhav Thackeray-Eknath Shinde split in the Shiv Sena and the subsequent change of government in Maharashtra in 2022.

The court had held that it cannot order restoration of the Uddhav Thackeray government since he resigned without facing the floor test although the Governor's decision for the same was wrong and Speaker was wrong in appointing whip of Eknath Shinde group.

The SC refused to interfere with formation of Eknath Shinde's government with BJP support since Thackeray had voluntarily submitted his resignaion and the court noted it cannot "quash a resignation".