Watch: Massive fire breaks out near Manyavar store at SV Road in Santacruz, 3 injured

A massive fire broke out near the Manyavar showroom in Santacruz west on Thursday in which three people got injured. Multiple fire tenders rushed to the spot to douse the flames.

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation informed that fire engulfed 3-4 shops on the ground floor as well as a three-storey structure near Asha Parekh Hospital.

Mumbai Traffic Police also issued an update, asking all commuters to use Linking Road due to the fire incident.

"Fire is reported at manyavar show room, S.V. Rd N/B Santacruz (w). For precautions N/B of SV http://Rd.is closed.

"Please use Linking Road from podar junction and from standerd charterd junction," Mumbai Traffic Police tweeted.

There have been no reports of any deaths but the injured three have been admitted to a nearby hospital.

Further details are awaited.

"Fire reported at Scruz SV Rd Asha Parekh Hospital traffic signal, 4 shops burnt , 3 ppl injured , admitted to hospital. Police & authorities are at site coordinating rescue/ relief. Our BJP local corporator @Hetalgalabjp & workers are assisting the affected," tweeted Ashish Shelar.

