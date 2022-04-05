Watch: Massive fire breaks out at Mhape in Navi Mumbai; dousing underway

Navi Mumbai: A major fire broke out near Bhutawali village in Mhape on Tuesday morning. The fire-fighting is going on and fire engines from Vashi, Nerul and Koparkhairane have been rushed to the site.

An official from Vashi fire station said that they received the fire call around 7.45 am. “The fire has been brought under control and the cooling process is underway,” said the official, adding that the firefighters have not yet come back.

According to officials, there is also a godown near the fire site and it is also engulfed in the fire. The exact reason for the fire is not known.

FPJ file

Published on: Tuesday, April 05, 2022, 10:23 AM IST