Watch: Majestic tiger Shakti is grace personified in first of its kind water enclosure in India

The zoo has not had a tiger since 2006, till authorities procured a pair earlier in February, from Siddharth Zoo, Aurangabad, under an exchange programme. The pair of tigers from Siddharth Zoo were sent to Byculla zoo in February this year in exchange for two pairs of spotted deers and two pairs of painted storks. However, even before people could enjoy the glimpse of these majestic pair of tigers, coronavirus outbreak happened, following which zoo had to be closed down around mid-March, Tripathi told The Free Press Journal.

Apart from tigers, Byculla Zoo also houses a pair of leopards that were brought from Mangaluru’s Pilikula zoo in April 2019. Additionally, eight Humboldt penguins – three males and five females – from South Korea were sent to Byculla Zoo in July 2016 and have been on public display since March 2017. Byculla Zoo is also expected to get battery-operated vans for visitors to roam around zoo premises.