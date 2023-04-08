WATCH: Maharashtra CM arrives at Lucknow airport, to offer prayers at Ayodhya Ram Temple on Sunday | ANI video screengrab

Lucknow: Accompanied by a battery of ministers and legislators, the Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde arrived in Lucknow on Saturday evening. Shinde alongwith 13 of his cabinet ministers and dozens of legislators would visit Ayodhya on Sunday morning and offer prayers at Ram Janam Bhoomi & Hanuman Garhi.

More than 3000 pilgrims from Maharashtra have already arrived Ayodhya on Saturday morning who would greet CM Shinde and other leaders.

Hundreds of hoardings and banners erected to welcome Maha CM

To welcome Shiv Sena leaders, CM Shinde and his council of ministers, Sena supporters have erected hundreds of hoardings and banners on the entire road leading from Lucknow to Ayodhya.

As per program CM Shinde will leave for Ayodhya on Sunday morning and after offering prayers at Ram Temple he will also attend Saryu Aarti. On Sunday evening Shinde will meet UP CM Yogi. During this meeting announcement regarding construction of state guest house for Maharashtra at Ayodhya is likely to be made.