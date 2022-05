Twitter/@NetflixIndia

Mumbai's Gateway Of India was all decked up yesterday to celebrate the release of highly anticipated 4th season of Stranger Things.

The symbolic landmark is among 15 prominent monuments across the world to display a larger than life projection to celebrate the global release.

Stranger Mumbai Things

Don't Miss the crazy lightshow by @NetflixIndia for @Stranger_Things at the Gateway Of India

.#StrangerThings #Mumbai pic.twitter.com/v9yiEXId4y — Ujwal Puri // ompsyram.eth 🦉 (@ompsyram) May 26, 2022

