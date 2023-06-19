Watch: Lifeguards Pull Out People From Rough Waters At Overcrowded Aksa Beach, Video Footage Surfaces

Lifeguards Rescue People at Overcrowded Aksa Beach in Mumbai | Video Screengrab

Mumbai: Seven lifeguards at the overcrowded Aksa beach in Malad were kept on their toes for two hours on Sunday. Several people, including children and women, were pulled out of the sea safely, averting any untoward incident, the life guards claimed. A video of the same has also emerged wherein the lifeguards are seen pulling out people from the ocean. The Malwani police denied any incident of drowning and said that the lifeguards were pulling people out of the water for their safety.

The beach, entry to which was restricted due to the Biparjoy cyclone, saw a surge in crowd after it was opened to public on Sunday afternoon. The crowd on Aksa beach started to swell after 3 pm, and several people were entering the sea ignoring the warning signs. The beach, normally crowded on weekends and public holidays, was overcrowded this Sunday. A team of seven life guards and one security guard were deployed on the beach.

Video of rescue has surfaced:

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

"It turned out to be a hectic day for us, we tried to stop several people from entering into the sea. The people who went to swim were pulled inside the sea due to rough currents. Every time we saw someone or group of people getting deep inside the sea we would run and pull them out. Around 19 people were rescued safely between 4.45 to 6.45 pm. We have informed the Fire brigade about this," said a lifeguard on condition of anonymity. However, Sanjay Manjrekar, chief fire officer, denied reports of any drowning case reported to the Fire Brigade.

Aksa beach has no watch towers, no patrol vehicle

Four teenagers had drowned at Juhu beach on June 12, after which the BMC decided to appoint 120 trained security guards in two shifts on its six popular beaches in the city. However, the Aksa beach has no watch towers, a vehicle for patrolling the 2 km of beach area and a siren which is used to warn people is not in working condition, said sources. The BMC has immediately increased the security on the beaches from Monday. "Around four security guards each in two shifts are now deployed to prevent citizens and tourists from entering deep into the sea waters and avoid drowning incidents during rough sea conditions," said a civic official.

Meanwhile, Chimaji Adhav, Senior PI of Malwani police station said, "As it was a weekend, the Aksa beach was crowded and lifeguards were pulling people out of the water for their safety, but no incident of drowning was reported."

Read Also Mumbai News: NGT to probe wall construction for CRZ violation at Aksa beach