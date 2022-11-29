e-Paper Get App
WATCH l Car catches fire on Worli sea face in Mumbai; traffic stopped

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, November 29, 2022, 10:04 PM IST
article-image
WATCH l Car catches fire on Worli sea face in Mumbai; traffic stopped | Screengrab
A car caught fire and was virtually reduced to ashes at Worli Sea face in Mumbai on Tuesday. 

Meanwhile, the traffic was blocked due to the incident. In the video, one can see a few cops trying to douse the fire and announcing instructions to onlookers and holding the traffic. The cause of the fire is not known yet and more details are awaited. 

