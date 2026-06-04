Watch: IAF's Sukhoi Su-30MKI Lands At Navi Mumbai International Airport For First Time, Netizens Call It A Historic Moment |

Mumbai: In a landmark moment for the Navi Mumbai International Airport (NMIA), an Indian Air Force (IAF) Sukhoi Su-30MKI fighter jet successfully landed at the airport on Wednesday, marking the first-ever touchdown of the frontline combat aircraft at the newly operational aviation hub.

Videos shared by aviation enthusiasts and plane spotters on social media captured the powerful multi-role fighter taxiing on the runway before taking off from the airport. Two more fighter planes can be seen parked in the videos. The visuals quickly went viral, with many users describing the event as a historic milestone for both the airport and India's aviation infrastructure.

The development marks another key chapter in NMIA's journey since its inauguration by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on October 8, 2025. Commercial flight operations at the airport began on December 25, 2025, making it the second major airport serving the Mumbai Metropolitan Region alongside Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport.

Yesterday's operation also highlighted the Indian Air Force's ability to utilise emerging civil aviation infrastructure for operational and strategic purposes. The latest exercise marks the first time the fighter aircraft has physically landed and operated from the airport.

The landing carries additional significance because the Sukhoi had only played a ceremonial role during the airport's pre-inauguration phase. In October 2024, when an IAF C-295 tactical transport aircraft conducted the first-ever landing at NMIA as part of runway validation trials, the Su-30MKI participated only in a low flypast over the airfield.

The Su-30MKI is among the Indian Air Force's most capable combat platforms and serves as the backbone of its fighter fleet. Developed jointly by Russia's Sukhoi Design Bureau and India's Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL), the aircraft is tailored to meet the IAF's operational requirements.

Powered by two AL-31FP turbojet engines producing 12,500 kgf of thrust each with afterburners, the twin-engine fighter can achieve speeds of up to Mach 1.9 and perform a wide range of air superiority and strike missions.

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