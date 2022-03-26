e-Paper Get App
Watch: Heavy traffic on Mumbai-Pune expressway after chemical tanker overturns

FPJ Web Desk | Updated on: Saturday, March 26, 2022, 10:26 AM IST

Heavy traffic on Mumbai-Pune expressway after chemical tanker overturns | Screengrab

A chemical tanker overturned at Borghat on the Mumbai-Pune Expressway, which has led to a major traffic jam on the stretch, reports from ABP Majha stated.

The chemical tanker overturned near Amritanjan bridge at around 5:30 am.

The traffic coming towards Mumbai has come to a halt due to the spillage of chemicals on the road.

As per the report, the traffic coming towards Mumbai has now been diverted via Lonavla.

The work of removing chemicals from the road is current;y underway.

Published on: Saturday, March 26, 2022, 10:21 AM IST