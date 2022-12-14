e-Paper Get App
WATCH: G20 delegates dance to Maharashtrian music with traditional dancers at Giragaon Chowpatty

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, December 14, 2022, 08:16 AM IST
article-image
On their journey to Colaba in Mumbai yesterday, the G20 or Group of Twenty delegates who had just arrived in India joined regional traditional dancers at Girgaon Chowpatty. The envoys are seen in a video posted by the news agency ANI dancing to traditional Maharashtrian music.

When the delegates reached the Girgaon Chowpatty, Lavani and Koli music and the beat of drums greeted them. The G20 representatives can be seen in the video joining the dancers and moving to the tune of the Maharashtrian songs.

On Tuesday night, ANI posted the video, and since then, it has received more than 25k views and more than 2k likes.

The first Development Working Group (DWG) meeting under India's G20 Presidency is slated to take place in Mumbai from December 13 to December 16, according to the news agency. The delegates will also see the Elephanta Caves, Aga Khan Palace, Shaniwar Wada, and Shivneri Fort while they are in Maharashtra.

The envoys will discover Gujarat's rich heritage from January 23 through 24, and they will view India's diverse architectural and cultural landscape from all over the nation.

On December 1, India took over the G20 chairmanship for a year. 55 sites in India will host more than 200 meetings.

