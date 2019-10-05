Watch: As 29 people are arrested, this is how trees are being felled in Aarey Colony

Mumbai: Twenty-nine people, including six women, were arrested on Saturday in connection with the protest against the cutting of trees in Aarey Colony, a police official said.

Those arrested are among the 60 people earlier detained by police.

"We have arrested 29 protesters. Six of them are women. Some of them had manhandled and beaten the police personnel deployed in Aarey Colony and obstructed them from discharging their duty," the police official said.