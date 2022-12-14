WATCH: Amit Shah turns mediator, meets CM Shinde and Bommai, says will resolve Maharashtra-Karnataka border dispute in constitutional way | Sourced Photo

Union Home Minister Amit Shah has turned into a mediator in the matter of the Maharashtra-Karnataka border dispute and met CM Eknath Shinde and Basavaraj Bommai. After the meeting, Shah said that the meeting was fruitful and the dispute will be resolved in a constitutional manner.

"The meeting between Maharashtra and Karnataka on the border issue was held in a positive atmosphere today. Both sides have kept a positive attitude and it was unanimously decided that border disputes cannot be resolved on roads and can be only done through constitutional methods," Shah said.

Highlights from his address to media

In order to address the issue a committee of 6 ministers, three each from both states will hold detailed talks to resolve the issue.

Apart from that in order to ensure Law and at all costs, a committee under a senior IPS official will be formed.

No side will claim any part till the decision by the Supreme Court.

It has also come to our notice that fake twitter accounts named after senior leaders have played a very big role in flaring up the issue.

It has been decided that FIRs will be registered against people behind this and they will be exposed.

Addressing the media after the meeting on the Maharashtra-Karnataka border issue. Watch live! https://t.co/p9jN0m9ajB — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) December 14, 2022