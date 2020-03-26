Watch: AIMIM MLA Mufti Mohammad Ismail, supporters misbehave with doctor in Nashik, arrested

On Thursday, AIMIM MLA Mufti Mohammad Ismail was arrested after he and his supporters allegedly misbehaved with doctor at Malegaon General Hospital in Nashik. This happened while the entire country was under lockdown amid coronavirus outbreak.
The incident took place on Wednesday, when All India Majlis-e-Ittehad-ul-Muslimeen (AIMIM) MLA Maulana Mufti Ismail reached Malegaon hospital with his supporters and misbehaved with the hospital staff. AIMIM MLA and his supporters barged into the hospital and created ruckus. They allegedly pushed and made things difficult in the local hospital. According to Time Now report, after the incident doctors went on a strike.
The AIMIM MLA has alleged that the doctor was delaying the discharge of two patients from the hospital. As per news agency ANI, the MLA was later arrested.
On Thursday, the total tally of coronavirus positive cases in Maharashtra reached 124 on Thursday after two new cases of the infection were reported in Thane and Mumbai respectively.
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)