Watch: AIMIM MLA Mufti Mohammad Ismail, supporters misbehave with doctor in Nashik, arrested

On Thursday, AIMIM MLA Mufti Mohammad Ismail was arrested after he and his supporters allegedly misbehaved with doctor at Malegaon General Hospital in Nashik. This happened while the entire country was under lockdown amid coronavirus outbreak.

The incident took place on Wednesday, when All India Majlis-e-Ittehad-ul-Muslimeen (AIMIM) MLA Maulana Mufti Ismail reached Malegaon hospital with his supporters and misbehaved with the hospital staff. AIMIM MLA and his supporters barged into the hospital and created ruckus. They allegedly pushed and made things difficult in the local hospital. According to Time Now report, after the incident doctors went on a strike.