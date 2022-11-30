Waste processing: Catch 22 situation for BMC

BMC Headquarters | File

Mumbai: Nearly half of the city’s bulk generators of waste are yet to start processing their wet waste on the premises of origin as per the BMC rules. As per the civic data, there are 2,825 bulk generators and 1,401 (mostly housing societies) are yet to self-process their wet waste. As there’s no bye-law to take action against such housing societies, the BMC is continuing to focus on generating awareness.

Mumbai produces 6,300-6,500 metric tonnes of waste every day. According to the Solid Waste Management (SWM) Rules, 2016, the BMC is required to achieve the 100% target of managing wet waste at source.

In 2017, the BMC ordered all housing societies and commercial establishments larger than 20,000 sqm, or those producing over 100kg of wet waste (bulk generators), to start segregating and composting waste on their premises. However, only 1,424 bulk generators follow the civic rule.

Read Also BMC commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal conferred honorary Doctor of Science Degree by Guru Nanak Dev...

A civic official said that the BMC used to serve notices to bulk generators under section 368 of the Mumbai Municipal Corporation Act, which requires housing societies to collect and dispose of garbage. Some of the matters were even taken to the court but were declared bad in law, so the BMC stopped prosecuting them. “We have warned them that we will only collect dry waste. But after the local representative’s intervention, even such actions were withdrawn as not collecting garbage will create unhygienic conditions,” the official said.

SWM Chief Engineer Bharat Torne said, “There is no rule to penalise such bulk generators. We encourage societies to segregate and process waste by creating awareness. Our staff also guides these societies if required.”

Among the city’s 24 administrative wards, over 90% of bulk generators in areas like Worli, Ghatkopar, Sion-Wadala segregate and process their own wet waste.

Mumbai generates 6,300-6,500 metric tonnes (MT) of waste daily

Bulk generators 2,825

Housing societies processing waste 1,424

Societies not processing waste 1,401

Wet waste generated 479.8 MT per day

Dry waste generated 85.4 MT per day

Quantum of wet waste processed 343.8 MT per day

Highest bulk generators following rules

K-West (Andheri West, Vile Parle) 95 out of 365

P-N (Malad) 50 out of 304

K-E (Jogeshwari, Andheri East) 129 out of 242

A (Colaba, Fort) 72 out of 208

S (Bhandup) 135 out of 206

Read Also PM SVANidhi scheme: BMC issues letters to make hawkers eligible for bank loan