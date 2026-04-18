"...Was A Restoration Of Our Rights": Mumbai Mayor Ritu Tawde Reacts To Women's Reservation Bill Being Rejected In Lok Sabha; Slams Rahul Gandhi - VIDEO | IANS

Mumbai: Mayor Ritu Tawde Calls Women’s Reservation Bill ‘Good News’, Targets Opposition After Lok Sabha Rejection

Mumbai Mayor Ritu Tawde described the Women’s Reservation Bill as “good news for women,” particularly for those without a political background, even as the proposed legislation failed to secure passage in the Lok Sabha. Speaking to the media after the development, Tawde emphasised the significance of the bill and criticised the opposition for resisting it.

Mumbai, Maharashtra: On the Constitution (131st Amendment) Bill being rejected in the Lok Sabha, Mayor Ritu Tawde says, "The Women’s Reservation Bill was very good news for us women. Those of us who do not come from a political background have worked hard to come forward. This… pic.twitter.com/FsbS3aGQ5p — IANS (@ians_india) April 18, 2026

In her interaction, Tawde highlighted that the bill symbolised an opportunity for women who have worked their way up without political lineage. She credited Prime Minister Narendra Modi for bringing forward what she termed a “restoration of women’s rights.”

“The Women’s Reservation Bill was very good news for us women. Those of us who do not come from a political background have worked hard to come forward. This was a restoration of our rights, brought by the PM Narendra Modi,” she said.

Elaborating on the potential impact of the bill, Tawde stated that its passage would have ensured wider representation and respect for women across all levels of governance, from municipal bodies to the state legislature and Parliament. “Because of this, women were expected to get representation and respect in the Vidhan Sabha, Lok Sabha, and from the municipality level to the state level,” she added.

The mayor also took a swipe at the opposition, alleging that leaders including Rahul Gandhi and his party were seen opposing a measure that she believes would have empowered women politically.

The development comes after the Lok Sabha, on April 11, rejected the Constitution (131st Amendment) Bill. A total of 528 members participated in the voting, with 298 in favour and 230 against. However, the bill fell short of the required two-thirds majority, 326 votes, needed for a constitutional amendment.

Constitution (131st Amendment) Amendment Bill gets 278 ayes and 211 noes; 489 voted in Lok Sabha pic.twitter.com/eMdZ4LKTyo — ANI (@ANI) April 17, 2026

The proposed legislation sought to expand the strength of the House from 543 to 850 seats and enable delimitation based on data from the post-2026 Census. Prime Minister Narendra Modi was present in the House during the voting process.

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