'War, Rising Costs Driving NRIs Back Home,' Claims Mumbai Real Estate Influencer Rafique Merchant; Offers 'Free Sales Training Program'

Mumbai-based real estate influencer and broker Rafique Merchant highlighted a major shift in the property market, reporting a surge of Non-Resident Indians (NRIs) and real estate professionals seeking to return to India from the Middle East.

While speaking in a recent video posted on his Instagram account, Merchant noted that he has received numerous inquiries from clients and brokers in the Gulf region who are eager to exit their international portfolios and find residential or commercial spaces back home, including houses, shops, and offices. This trend appears to be driven by a combination of regional instability, economic pressures and a desire for the long-term security offered by the Indian market.

Merchant Offers Free Sales Influencer Training Program

In response to this influx, Merchant has announced a supportive initiative specifically for real estate brokers looking to transition back to the Indian sector. He is offering a free 'Sales Influencer Training Program' designed to help these professionals re-establish their businesses from scratch.

Merchant expressed a commitment to providing one-on-one guidance to ensure these individuals can navigate the local market effectively and begin generating income again. He emphasised that while many are hopeful for peace in the Middle East, the reality of unpaid bills and financial pressure is necessitating an immediate return to a more stable environment.

Merchant also addressed a shift in the perception of India's infrastructure and lifestyle. He recalled a specific instance of a client who once vowed never to return to India because of slow food delivery times, yet now, even such critics are reconsidering.

Merchant framed India as one of the safest and most promising countries for both living and working, citing infinite buyers and sellers and unlimited growth opportunities. By offering his expertise for free, Merchant aims to facilitate a smoother transition for the returning diaspora, encouraging them to leverage the current momentum of the Indian economy.

Meanwhile, according to CNBC reports, Dubai’s long-standing reputation for safety has been rattled by incidents including a drone crash that sparked a fire near the Burj Al Arab and an explosion at Fairmont The Palm.

These episodes have introduced caution into investment decisions. Jim Krane of Rice University’s Baker Institute observed that Dubai’s economic model depends heavily on the perception of stability, which is essential for attracting foreign investors and expatriate residents.

Despite the geopolitical tensions, industry leaders say the real estate sector has not experienced a structural downturn. Instead, the slowdown appears to be driven largely by sentiment. Indian buyers, who account for roughly 20–22 per cent of foreign property purchases, are currently taking a wait-and-watch stance.

Some Investors Have Diverted Wealth To Indian Markets

The uncertainty has also prompted some affluent Asian investors, including Indian entrepreneurs, to consider geographic hedging, reallocating portions of their liquid wealth back into high-end property markets in India.

While there is no clear evidence of a large-scale exit yet, CNBC notes that security firms such as Global Guardian have reported a spike in corporate clients seeking contingency plans to evacuate staff if needed.