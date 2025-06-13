 'Wanted To Be Airhostess Since Childhood' : Dombivli’s Roshni Songhare Among 241 Killed In Air India Crash
NK Gupta Friday, June 13, 2025, 08:12 PM IST
Roshni Songhare, a 27-year-old flight crew member from Dombivli, was among the 241 people who lost their lives in the Ahmedabad–London-bound flight crash on Thursday.

Roshni lived with her father Rajendra, mother Rajshree, and brother Vignesh in Nav Umiya Krupa Society on Rajaji Path, Dombivli East. Despite financial hardships, she pursued her dream of becoming a flight attendant with unwavering determination. She completed her education in Mumbai and had previously worked with SpiceJet on domestic routes before joining Air India two years ago for international flights.

The Songhare family had moved from Grant Road in South Mumbai to Dombivli two years ago. Her father works as a technician, her mother is a homemaker, and her brother is employed with a private shipping firm.

Speaking to The Free Press Journal, her uncle Pravin Mahajan shared, “Roshni lived with her family in a 10x10 room in Mumbai before they moved. She later lived in a rented flat. She had dreamed of becoming an air hostess since childhood.”

Mahajan said Roshni had recently visited her village to seek blessings from relatives and local deities ahead of her work assignment. She left Dombivli two days before the crash to report for duty in Ahmedabad.

“The family was looking for a groom for her. I told her she was free to marry whomever she chose,” Mahajan added. “Her brother accompanied their father and aunt to Ahmedabad after the tragic news.”

