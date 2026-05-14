Want To Reach Navi Mumbai Airport By Flight From Mumbai? CSMIA To NMIA Air Travel Costs Over ₹13,000; Netizens Erupt In Laughter

Mumbai: Ever since the Navi Mumbai International Airport started operations in December 2025, people have complained about the problems faced in reaching the airport. Right from poor connectivity to high travel costs, the journey has tested everyone's patience.

Surprisingly, now, there are flights operating between the two airports, and to make it even more unusual, the journey includes a stopover in Delhi. This unexpected travel route has amused people and sparked a wave of jokes and laughter on social media.

What makes it even more interesting is that the cost of these flights is over Rs 13,000. However, notably, the distance between Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport and Navi Mumbai International Airport is just 35.9 km. This raises the question of why such a flight exists and what purpose it serves.

One hilarious post was shared by 'its shayan lol' on his official Instagram, where he joked that even spending Rs 300 is too much for a commute between Mumbai and Navi Mumbai.

However, he sarcastically suggested that people who have 'a lot of money' should try the flight. He joked that passengers could even enjoy a quick trip to Delhi while travelling from Mumbai to Navi Mumbai. Humorously, he also added that the rising heat might be the reason such flights are operating between Mumbai and Navi Mumbai.

Which flights are operating from Mumbai to Navi Mumbai?

According to IXIGO.com, there are four Air India Express flights operating from morning to night with a stopover at Delhi. One such Air India Express flight, IX 1671, departs from Mumbai at 4:45 pm and reaches Delhi at 7:05 pm, with an overnight layover of more than 15 hours and 20 minutes. The connecting flight leaves Delhi at 6 am and arrives at Navi Mumbai at 8 am. Guess the ticket price? Around a whopping Rs 13,000.

Another Air India Express flight, IX 1050, departs from Mumbai at 2.55 pm and reaches Delhi at 5.10 pm. After a short layover of 1 hour and 15 minutes, the connecting flight IX 1080 leaves Delhi at 6:25 pm and arrives at Navi Mumbai at 8:50 pm.

For passengers travelling from Navi Mumbai to Mumbai, flight IX 2153 departs from Navi Mumbai at 8:25 pm and lands in Delhi at 10:35 pm. After a quick 50-minute layover, the connecting flight IX 1235 leaves Delhi at 11.25 pm and reaches Mumbai at 1.50 am.

The fourth flight, Air India Express flight IX 1464, departs from Navi Mumbai at 8:45 am and reaches Delhi at 10:45 am. After a long layover of 7 hours and 25 minutes, the connecting flight departs Delhi at 6.10 pm and arrives in Mumbai at 8.30 pm.

Social media reaction

The unusual flight routes between Mumbai and Navi Mumbai triggered hilarious reactions online, with users flooding social media with jokes and memes.

Hilarious comments started online where one user said, "Mankhurd ka traffic avoid kerne ke liye"

Another sarcastically asked, "Passport aur visa ki zarurat nahi hogi na?" mocking the long journey route through Delhi.

A third user humorously claimed that the service was introduced because of heavy traffic between Mankhurd and Vashi, and said, "Mankhurd to Vashi traffic bahot hai, toh government ne aise flights shuru ki hai."

Another user wrote, "5k aur add kar lo toh Dubai bhi hokar aa paoge."