Wadala Residents Ponder Over Moving To Bombay High Court Against Proposed Mumbai-Pune Taxi Stand

Representative Image | VGP

The residents of Wadala (W) are planning to move the Bombay High Court against the proposed Mumbai-Pune taxi parking stand in Wadala. The residents have started a signature campaign highlighting the ill implications of the taxi parking in the green zone.

The state had informed the Bombay High Court about setting up a parking stand for Pune-Mumbai taxis behind the Institute of Chemical Technology in Wadala. Following this, the residents of Wadala met at the Indulal Buva Garden and expressed discontentment over the proposed taxi stand. The residents are planning to file a public interest litigation with the Bombay High Court against the taxi stand.

Following the meeting, the Wadala (W) Citizens Forum has written to chief minister Eknath Shinde demanding a revised plan shifting the parking stand. The demand is seeing an increased support from residents who have started a signature campaign.

Through the letter written to the CM, the residents have claimed that the taxi parking will rob the local residents of much needed parking space and ease of movement for the local vehicles. It has also raised concerns about the safety of women and children along with senior citizens who take morning walks in the area. It has also claimed that the taxi parking will endanger the lives of students studying at Institute of Chemical Technology, a school for specially-abled and a women’s hostel.

“The taxi stand is located in an interior residential area known for peace, tranquillity and serenity. Wadala area, and particularly the subject area, is predominantly a green zone and any drastic traffic redesign will damage its delicate ecology as well as its demography. There can be better alternatives to the said location such as an open space like that of BEST bus depot nearby or any other open space without disturbing the local residents,” the letter stated.

Locals have appealed to the CM to reconsider and review the proposed plan and submit a revised plan to the HC shifting the taxi stand to a different location suitable to the local residents. They alleged that the residents’ opinion was not sought before preparing the plan and submitting to the High Court.