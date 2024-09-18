 Wadala Residents Ponder Over Moving To Bombay High Court Against Proposed Mumbai-Pune Taxi Stand
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiWadala Residents Ponder Over Moving To Bombay High Court Against Proposed Mumbai-Pune Taxi Stand

Wadala Residents Ponder Over Moving To Bombay High Court Against Proposed Mumbai-Pune Taxi Stand

Following the meeting, the Wadala (W) Citizens Forum has written to chief minister Eknath Shinde demanding a revised plan shifting the parking stand.

FPJ News ServiceUpdated: Wednesday, September 18, 2024, 10:12 PM IST
article-image
Representative Image | VGP

The residents of Wadala (W) are planning to move the Bombay High Court against the proposed Mumbai-Pune taxi parking stand in Wadala. The residents have started a signature campaign highlighting the ill implications of the taxi parking in the green zone.

The state had informed the Bombay High Court about setting up a parking stand for Pune-Mumbai taxis behind the Institute of Chemical Technology in Wadala. Following this, the residents of Wadala met at the Indulal Buva Garden and expressed discontentment over the proposed taxi stand. The residents are planning to file a public interest litigation with the Bombay High Court against the taxi stand.

Following the meeting, the Wadala (W) Citizens Forum has written to chief minister Eknath Shinde demanding a revised plan shifting the parking stand. The demand is seeing an increased support from residents who have started a signature campaign.

Read Also
'What Is the Price Of A Human Life In This City?': Bombay HC Asks BMC After Two Minors Drowned In...
article-image

Through the letter written to the CM, the residents have claimed that the taxi parking will rob the local residents of much needed parking space and ease of movement for the local vehicles. It has also raised concerns about the safety of women and children along with senior citizens who take morning walks in the area. It has also claimed that the taxi parking will endanger the lives of students studying at Institute of Chemical Technology, a school for specially-abled and a women’s hostel.

FPJ Shorts
Assembly Polls 2024: Jammu & Kashmir Records 59% Voter Turnout In First Phase; Highest In Past 7 Elections
Assembly Polls 2024: Jammu & Kashmir Records 59% Voter Turnout In First Phase; Highest In Past 7 Elections
Wadala Residents Ponder Over Moving To Bombay High Court Against Proposed Mumbai-Pune Taxi Stand
Wadala Residents Ponder Over Moving To Bombay High Court Against Proposed Mumbai-Pune Taxi Stand
Navi Mumbai: 35-Year-Old Vashi Constable Injured After Drunk Auto Driver Rams Rickshaw Into Police Patrol Bike
Navi Mumbai: 35-Year-Old Vashi Constable Injured After Drunk Auto Driver Rams Rickshaw Into Police Patrol Bike
Navi Mumbai: Nerul Couple Booked For Duping A Company Of ₹59 Lakh With Fake Import Documents
Navi Mumbai: Nerul Couple Booked For Duping A Company Of ₹59 Lakh With Fake Import Documents

“The taxi stand is located in an interior residential area known for peace, tranquillity and serenity. Wadala area, and particularly the subject area, is predominantly a green zone and any drastic traffic redesign will damage its delicate ecology as well as its demography. There can be better alternatives to the said location such as an open space like that of BEST bus depot nearby or any other open space without disturbing the local residents,” the letter stated.

Read Also
Bombay High Court: 'If Loudspeakers, Sound Systems Are Harmful During Ganesh Festival, They're...
article-image

Locals have appealed to the CM to reconsider and review the proposed plan and submit a revised plan to the HC shifting the taxi stand to a different location suitable to the local residents. They alleged that the residents’ opinion was not sought before preparing the plan and submitting to the High Court.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Wadala Residents Ponder Over Moving To Bombay High Court Against Proposed Mumbai-Pune Taxi Stand

Wadala Residents Ponder Over Moving To Bombay High Court Against Proposed Mumbai-Pune Taxi Stand

Navi Mumbai: 35-Year-Old Vashi Constable Injured After Drunk Auto Driver Rams Rickshaw Into Police...

Navi Mumbai: 35-Year-Old Vashi Constable Injured After Drunk Auto Driver Rams Rickshaw Into Police...

Navi Mumbai: Nerul Couple Booked For Duping A Company Of ₹59 Lakh With Fake Import Documents

Navi Mumbai: Nerul Couple Booked For Duping A Company Of ₹59 Lakh With Fake Import Documents

Parents, Educationists Delighted As Niti Aayog Report Proposes Development Of ‘EduCities’ In...

Parents, Educationists Delighted As Niti Aayog Report Proposes Development Of ‘EduCities’ In...

Maharashtra: FIR Against BJP MP Over Objectionable Comment Against Rahul Gandhi

Maharashtra: FIR Against BJP MP Over Objectionable Comment Against Rahul Gandhi