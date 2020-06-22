Volunteer group looks out for those the lawmakers forgot

Mumbai: Life was tough and an uphill struggle for the transgender community in the best of times, only to become tougher in these worst of times. The survival of its members solely depended on collecting alms in local trains, performing at paid events and religious ceremonies. However, during the lockdown, the entire country came to a standstill and the community has been forced to survive without earnings for the last three months.

Ultimately, it fell to others of their ilk to set up community kitchens during the lockdown. However, the inadequacy of rations have been an issue.

Smriti Kumari resides in the densely populated Gokul Colony of Ghatkopar. Her day would begin at 7am, as she set off to gather alms on local trains. But all that came to an abrupt halt from March 25. "Our lives are dependent on begging. We have been managing somehow by setting up community kitches but soon ran out cash and therefore, supplies," said Kumari.

"Most of the transgenders are displaced. They are either rescued or have been disowned by their families, so most of them don't have their valid documents to open bank accounts, hence they can't save money for lean times like these," said Radhika, who lives by the tracks between Bandra and Mahim.

It is only ahead of the elections that politicians come to their chawls, after which they ignore them until the next elections, says Radhika. Even at this trying time, not a single corporator has come to visit them, she informs.

Even if the lawmakers turn a blind eye to them, there were other groups which kept them in mind, like the group of citizen volunteers - Mumbai North Central District Forum (MNCDF) - have come to their rescue. It has been sending out essentials and medicines to them through its flying squads, apart from taking care of senior citizens and strays.

"We have mapped as many as 1,700 people from the transgender communities and have been supplying ration kits to them," said Trivankumar Karnani, founder and spokesperson MNCDF.

"Transgenders are a neglected community and their livelihoods have been adversely affected amid the lockdown. So we are doing our bit to ease their distress," Karnani said.

The MNCDF have distributed 8,500 kg of rice, 3,500 of dal and 2,000 kgs of atta until now. As they called for donations through their social media platforms, film producer Manish Mundra responded and helped them.

The group has also donated more than 2,000 face-shields to the frontline workers.

"Most of our funds are generated through online campaigns and fundraisers. This helps us obtain funds in a short time," says Karnani.