VLCC Ordered to Compensate Customer for Unfulfilled Treatment and Refund, Including Interest

Mumbai: A district consumer commission has directed M/s VLCC Wellness Centre to compensate its customer for not providing treatment and refunding the money she had paid, along with interest. The customer had paid VLCC for skin treatment. Initially, the branch claimed not to have the necessary machine for the treatment, and later, there was a Covid-related lockdown, during which the treatment could not be conducted. When operations resumed, she still wasn't treated, which the commission deemed a deficiency in service and an unfair trade practice.

VLCC's silent treatment towards customer

The order, dated October 3, was issued by Ravindra Nagre, President, and S V Kalal, Member, of the District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission, Mumbai Suburban Additional. It was issued based on a complaint filed by Anushakti Nagar resident Sunaina Francis (through her legal family representative) against VLCC Wellness Centre through its branch manager.

Francis had sought Q-switch laser treatment for her skin, for which she had paid over Rs 21,000 in installments. Her treatment was supposed to commence by February 2020, in four sittings. However, upon approaching the center, she was informed that the necessary machine was unavailable. She waited, and later, the Covid-19 pandemic led to a lockdown, halting all operations.

After the lockdown was lifted, she contacted the center again, but there was no response. Her emails and calls were unanswered. She then requested a refund of the amount she had paid, which also went unanswered. Eventually, she filed a consumer complaint.

When the commission issued a notice, VLCC did not respond, leading to an ex-parte order against them. The commission stated that since the order was ex-parte, there was no other option but to pass adverse judgments. It mentioned that accepting money without providing the service constituted an unfair trade practice and a deficiency in service. The commission directed the refund of Rs 21,228 with seven percent interest from the date of payment and an additional Rs 7,000 towards mental agony and litigation costs. If the compensation amount is not refunded within 30 days, it will incur seven percent interest, as stated by the commission.