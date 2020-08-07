Virtual hearings disrupted for second time this week

For the second time this week, incessant rains in the city stalled the virtual hearings in the Bombay High Court on Thursday. The HC has adjourned its matters till Friday.

At least seven benches of the HC, including the one headed by Chief Justice Dipankar Datta, adjourned the hearings till Friday due to ‘acute shortage of staff’ and the disruption of services owing to the rains.

The HC administration notified the adjourning of matters by issuing a circular on Thursday morning.

"Due to acute shortage of staff owing to disruption in train services, the regular benches are unable to take up the matters on their respective boards. Judicial proceedings for the day (Thursday), thus, stand suspended," the notification reads.

"Those matters on the board today will be taken up tomorrow, August 7, 2020, through video conference subject to the availability of adequate number of staff and support

system," it added.

The bench led by CJ Datta was to hear PIL highlighting the police torture and brutality meted out to citizens, who violated lockdown norms. The PIL highlighted two specific incidents, wherein two men died due to police assault. The state, in its response, has however, given a clean chit to the cops, but later admitted that one of the deceased was beaten by fiber lathis.