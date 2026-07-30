Virar Woman Dies After Alleged Push By Father-In-Law During Family Dispute; Accused Arrested | Representational Image

Virar: A tragic incident unfolded in Virar West where a 28-year-old woman lost her life after allegedly being pushed by her father-in-law during a domestic dispute. The Bolinj Police have arrested the accused, and a Vasai court has remanded him to five days of police custody.

The deceased has been identified as Prachi Kalpesh Patil (28), a resident of Bhagat Aali in Narangi village, Virar West. She lived with her husband and in-laws and is survived by her eight-month-old daughter.

According to the police, the incident took place on Thursday morning when an argument broke out between Prachi and her father-in-law, Ganpat Patil. After receiving information that Prachi was allegedly being abused by her father-in-law, her brother, Vishal Patil, a resident of Chikhaldongri, arrived at the house to take her back to her parental home.

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At the time of the incident, Ganpat Patil was carrying Prachi's eight-month-old daughter on his shoulder. While Prachi attempted to take the child from him, a scuffle ensued. During the altercation, Ganpat allegedly pushed Prachi with force, causing her to fall and suffer a severe head injury.

She was immediately rushed to a nearby hospital, where doctors declared her dead before treatment could begin.

Based on the complaint, the Bolinj Police registered a case against Ganpat Patil under Sections 105 and 351(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). He was arrested and produced before the Vasai Sessions Court, which remanded him to five days of police custody.

The incident has left the local community in mourning, especially as the couple's eight-month-old daughter has been left without her mother. Police are continuing their investigation into the case.

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