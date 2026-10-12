Virar Tragedy: Mother, 4-Year-Old Daughter Killed As Water Tanker Rams Two-Wheeler On Way To Jivdani Devi Temple | Sourced

Virar: In a heartbreaking incident, a mother and her four-year-old daughter lost their lives in a fatal accident while heading on a two-wheeler for the darshan of Jivdani Devi in Virar. The tragedy occurred around 9:00 AM today at the Kopri Naka area in Virar when a tanker rammed into their motorcycle. The victims have been identified as Kavita Pal (29) and her four-year-old daughter, Arayu Pal. The incident, happening on the second day of Navratri, has sent shockwaves of grief throughout the locality.

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​According to reports, Kavita Pal was traveling with her young daughter on a two-wheeler from Gavorai in Vasai to visit the Jivdani Devi temple in Virar. Around 9:00 AM, as they reached the Kopri Naka area, a speeding tanker hit their bike. Due to the high impact of the collision, both mother and daughter died on the spot. Locals have expressed deep sorrow over the tragedy, noting that the unfortunate mishap occurred while they were on their way to seek the Goddess's blessings during the auspicious festival of Navratri.

​Upon receiving information about the accident, local police rushed to the spot. The police have taken the tanker driver into custody and have launched an investigation to determine the exact cause of the crash. Further details regarding the accident will be revealed as the police inquiry progresses.

​The sudden loss of both mother and child from the same family on the second day of Navratri has cast a pall of gloom over the Pal family. This tragic incident has once again highlighted the urgent need for extreme caution and safety among motorists on the roads. All eyes are now on the ongoing police investigation.