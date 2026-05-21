Virar East Building Slab Collapse Leaves 27-Year-Old Woman Critically Injured; Residents Blame Negligence | Video | X

Vasai: A severe accident occurred in the Phulpada area of Virar East after the slab of a residential building collapsed. A large portion of the fourth-floor slab of the 'Sai Malhar' building, located in Prathmesh Nagar, suddenly came crashing down.

A 27-year-old woman was seriously injured in the incident, and her condition is reported to be critical. Local residents have expressed intense anger, blaming the absolute negligence of the society administration for putting an innocent citizen's life at risk.

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Victim Hospitalized

According to received information, the injured woman has been identified as Jyoti Sunil Bagri (27). The incident took place late on Sunday night.

Upon hearing the deafening sound of the collapsing slab, neighbors immediately rushed to the spot. With the help of family members and locals, Jyoti, who was found lying in a pool of blood, was urgently rushed to the nearby 'Sai Samarth' Hospital, where she is currently undergoing treatment.

Warning Notices Ignored

Local residents revealed that the building had been in an extremely dilapidated and dangerous condition for the past several years.

The Assistant Commissioner of the Vasai-Virar Municipal Corporation (Ward Committee 'C') had previously issued an official notice to conduct a structural audit and carry out necessary repairs. However, because the building was not repaired in time, this tragic accident occurred.